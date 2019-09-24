DHARMATMA KAUR KHALSA/ KATHRYN KEIL Dharmatma Kaur Khalsa/Kathryn Keil, died peacefully at home on September 19, 2019. She was a devoted student of Yogi Bhajan and lived an exemplary life as a member of the Sikh community. In the 1990s she loved her many friends, going to the opera, and watching birds feast from her feeders. Dharmatma Kaur/Kathryn is survived by her beloved father Jim Keil, her brothers Jim, Jeff, Matt, and Eric, sister Sara, their spouses, and her nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at Rivera Family Funeral Home 305 Calle Salazar Espanola, NM, on Monday September 23 at 11 a.m. A Sikh Gurdwara service will take place also on Monday September 23 at 5:30 p.m. at Hacienda de Guru Ram Das, followed by a meal and sharing stories of her life. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Miri Piri Academy /scholarship Fund https://miripiriacademy.org/donate/ Rivera Family Funeral Home 305 Calle Salazar, Espanola, NM 87532 Phone: (505) 753-2288 riverafamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Sept. 25, 2019