Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DIANA LEE COLES. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

DIANA LEE COLES 12/31/48-4/27/19 Diana Lee Coles of Santa Fe, New Mexico passed away on April 27th, 2019 in the Los Robles Regional Medical Center Hospital in Thousand Oaks, California. Diana was a force to be reckoned with, and beautiful beyond human comprehension. An artist with style and creativity far past her time. She'd had many careers, advertising, garment industry, artistry of almost every kind, white water river rafting, and real estate. Diana traveled the world and lived her life with such deep and immense spontaneous passion. She was giving from within her soul, so full of life and full of love, so profoundly forgiving. Diana was a true angel on earth, a warrior, and a hero. She was amazing, unique, determined, and driven. A collector of all things beautiful and rare. Diana had natural born talent and always stood out in a crowd. She was never afraid to be different and to do things no one else wanted to do. Surviving is her son, Forest. The brightest shining light, even in the darkest places. Don't be afraid to be different. I love you mom.

DIANA LEE COLES 12/31/48-4/27/19 Diana Lee Coles of Santa Fe, New Mexico passed away on April 27th, 2019 in the Los Robles Regional Medical Center Hospital in Thousand Oaks, California. Diana was a force to be reckoned with, and beautiful beyond human comprehension. An artist with style and creativity far past her time. She'd had many careers, advertising, garment industry, artistry of almost every kind, white water river rafting, and real estate. Diana traveled the world and lived her life with such deep and immense spontaneous passion. She was giving from within her soul, so full of life and full of love, so profoundly forgiving. Diana was a true angel on earth, a warrior, and a hero. She was amazing, unique, determined, and driven. A collector of all things beautiful and rare. Diana had natural born talent and always stood out in a crowd. She was never afraid to be different and to do things no one else wanted to do. Surviving is her son, Forest. The brightest shining light, even in the darkest places. Don't be afraid to be different. I love you mom. Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on May 21, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Santa Fe New Mexican Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close