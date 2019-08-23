Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DIANE M. DENNEDY-FRANK. View Sign Service Information The Rivera Family of Santa Fe Funeral Options 417 E. Rodeo Road Santa Fe , NM 87505 (505)-989-7032 Send Flowers Obituary

DIANE M. DENNEDY-FRANK 2/27/49 - 8/13/19 Diane Dennedy-Frank died Tuesday, August 13, after a two-year battle with cancer. Born to loving parents Kathryn and James in Evansville, IN, Diane Dennedy moved to Albuquerque when she was four. The oldest of four siblings, she was a responsible and dutiful daughter who excelled in school. She attended college at UNM where she met ex-Franciscan seminarian David Frank. The two formed a deep bond and moved together to Michigan where Diane earned her Master's in Social Work. They married, working together to create a loving home and to address social challenges in the world. Diane focused her energy on her family, friends, and the people in her community. She was blessed with two sons, James and Daniel. Diane was devoted to her boys, working part-time so she could spend more time with them. She volunteered with Cub Scouts and Santa Maria de la Paz's Honduras Mission Ministry for many years to help guide her children's development. Diane was a rock for her family; alongside David she helped siblings, cousins, nieces and nephews in difficult times. In her last 20 months Diane delighted at being "Gran" to Elly, her first grandchild. Highlights included singing songs and cuddling together on the couch. In her career Diane sought to serve others. She worked at Catholic Charities in both Ann Arbor and Santa Fe, at Social Services and the Mental Health Center in Alamosa, CO, and finally at New Mexico's Maternal and Child Health Program. She also served as a Eucharistic Minister at Santa Maria de la Paz. Diane loved time outdoors, from fields of wildflowers in the Pecos to gorillas in Rwanda to birds at her home bird-feeders. She also loved mystery novels and TV shows, card games, and things being quiet and "uneventful." She will be greatly missed by her husband of 43 years, David; James & Anna, Daniel & Janna & Elly; siblings Katie & Chip & Lisa; a large extended family; and many friends in Santa Fe and elsewhere. The family would like to thank all those who supported Diane and David during the last two years. We want to thank the many doctors and health providers for their excellent treatment and care, particularly Ambercare Hospice of Santa Fe who provided exceptional loving care during the final months of her life. Diane's life will be celebrated at an ecumenical service Tuesday, August 27 at 6:30 pm at the Kiva Chapel of Light, Rivera Family Funerals, 417 East Rodeo Road, Santa Fe, NM. Visitation with the family will occur both before and after this celebration. A Mass of Resurrection will be said Wednesday, August 27 at 10:30 am at Santa Maria de la Paz, with a eulogy preceding at 10:15 am. Interment will follow at Rosario Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: The Wilderness Society,

