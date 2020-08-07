1/2
DINA KAY SCARAFIOTTI
DINA KAY SCARAFIOTTI Five years ago God took you and Dad out of this chaotic world into His loving arms. We still miss you beyond measure. Your leaving has left a void in our hearts which we cannot fill. We would not ask you to return to us for we know you are in a place of love and beauty but, oh, how we long to hear your voice. We look forward to the day of our sweet reunion. ~Mom, Nikki, Vikki, Gia, and Tori "Serving families for over 50 years" Berardinelli Family Funeral Service 1399 Luisa Street Santa Fe, NM 87505 (505) 984-8600 Please sign our guestbook for the family at: www.berardinellifuneralhome.com

Published in Santa Fe New Mexican from Aug. 7 to Aug. 9, 2020.
