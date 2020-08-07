DINA KAY SCARAFIOTTI Five years ago God took you and Dad out of this chaotic world into His loving arms. We still miss you beyond measure. Your leaving has left a void in our hearts which we cannot fill. We would not ask you to return to us for we know you are in a place of love and beauty but, oh, how we long to hear your voice. We look forward to the day of our sweet reunion. ~Mom, Nikki, Vikki, Gia, and Tori "Serving families for over 50 years" Berardinelli Family Funeral Service 1399 Luisa Street Santa Fe, NM 87505 (505) 984-8600 Please sign our guestbook for the family at: www.berardinellifuneralhome.com