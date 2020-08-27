DOLLY H. GRAY-BUSSARD JULY 29, 1943 - AUGUST 18, 2020 Dolly Gray-Bussard passed away peacefully in the home she loved, surrounded by friends, her lovely art, and extraordinary collection of books. Although her cause of death was cancer, Dolly refused to have it define her life. She persisted by living a rich, full life, according to her standards. Born in Wilmington, Delaware, Dolly received a BA in History and English Literature from UC San Diego and an MA in History from Georgetown. She was a member of Phi AlphaTheta and the History Honorary Society. Dolly's professional life included extensive experience in advertising before pursuing a career as a literary agent. After marrying Robert W. "Doc" Bussard in 1981, she co-founded and became president of the Energy/Matter Conversion Corporation (EMC2), which for over thirty years pursued nuclear fusion as a source of energy for military and civilian use. Although not a native of Santa Fe, Dolly thought of it as her home for the last twenty-two years. She and Doc enjoyed and became involved in the cultural and artistic life of the city. Dolly was very active in many charitable and community organizations, including serving on the Board of Directors and as Vice-President of the New Mexico Center for the Book and on the Board of Directors for both the Aspen Santa Fe Ballet and the Foundation for the Santa Fe Community College. Dolly worked hard for the organizations she supported and also traveled far and wide, attended concerts, films, dinners, and held occasional Sunday salons in the manner of Madame de Stael. She was a presence. Dolly is preceded in death by Doc, the love of her life. She will be remembered as a very vivacious, inquisitive, humorous, and generous individual. She was much loved by the Santa Fe community and beyond, and she will be greatly missed. Should you wish to honor the life of Dolly, please make a contribution in her name to either the Aspen Santa Fe Ballet, SITE Santa Fe, or the Santa Fe Community Foundation.



