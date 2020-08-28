1/
DOLLY GRAY-BUSSARD
DOLLY GRAY-BUSSARD The staff and Board of Directors of Literacy Volunteers of Santa Fe mourn the loss of our dear friend, former board member, volunteer tutor, and very generous patron. In 2015, Dolly sponsored our Workplace Program to tutor adults working in local businesses. Since then approximately 360 students in over 30 local businesses have been tutored in reading and writing English. When asked how the program had made a difference in his life, an employee at a local restaurant responded, "Thanks to the program, I am on the way to where I want to be. I feel proud of my new vocabulary." In addition, Dolly initiated and tutored in a program with United Way of Santa Fe to tutor parents of students involved in that organization's after-school programs. Dolly's charm, wit, and energy and her passionate belief in the power of literacy to change lives will be one of her legacies and will be remembered by many in the Santa Fe community for a long time. We extend our deepest sympathy to all who knew and cared for Dolly. Kimberly Wiley President, Board of Directors Literacy Volunteers of Santa Fe www.lvsf.org

Published in Santa Fe New Mexican from Aug. 28 to Aug. 30, 2020.
