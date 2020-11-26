DOLORES A. GRIEGOMAY 10, 1920 - NOVEMBER 19, 2020Dolores Adelaida Griego passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 19th, 2020 in Santa Fe, NM. She was preceded in death by her husband, A. Gilbert Griego, her parents Alberto and Maximiana (Maya) Suazo (Sisneros), her two brothers, Antonio and Ernesto Suazo. She is survived by her son, Mario A. Suazo, grandson Miguel Suazo, wife Shay Suazo and great grand-daughter Brixen, granddaughter Micaela G. Suazo brother-in-law Pablo Griego, as well as numerous family and friends.Dolores was born in Taos and attended local schools and later started a 30 year career working for Mountain Bell Telephone Company, she moved to Santa Fe where she married Gilbert Griego, they were married for 53 years. She was actively involved with the Communication Workers of America (CWA), eventually retired from the phone company. Dolores loved to sing in the choir and especially loved Mariachi music, she served as a Minister of Hospitality at the Santa Maria de la Paz Catholic Church in Santa Fe. She enjoyed Arts and Crafts. Dolores was a member of the Rainbow Makers Club and was a strong supporter of the Spanish and Indian Markets held annually in Santa Fe.The Griego and Suazo family wish to thank the staff of Brookdale Assisted Living Center for the care and kindness they showed for Dolores.Dolores will laid to rest with her husband at the National Cemetery in Santa Fe.Due to the COVID-19 pandemic services are pending.Rivera Family Funeralsand Cremations417 East Rodeo Rd.Santa Fe, NM 87505Phone: (505) 989-7032