DOLORES J. BARELA APRIL 14, 1937 - MAY 22, 2020 Dolores passed away peacefully on Friday, May 22, 2020 with her family by her side. Dolores is preceded in death by her husband George Barela, father Fidel Lopez, mother Eva Montoya, son Lorenzo Barela, and brother Robert Montoya. Dolores is survived by her sons Michael Barela and wife Diane, Steve Barela, Paul Barela and wife Johnette, her daughter JoAnn Storch and husband David, grandchildren Michael James Barela and wife Christina, Michelle Barela-Tercero and husband Toby, Victoria Barela and husband Paul, David Storch and wife Bonnie, Talia Storch, Sheree Barela-Kornelsen and husband Andrew, ten great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. Dolores is also survived by her brothers Samuel Montoya, Emilio Montoya and wife Ruth, Orlando Montoya and wife Clorinda, Tomas Montoya, Manny Montoya, Richard Lopez and wife Anita, her sisters Louise Martinez and husband Isaac, and Rose Lopez, as well as many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Dolores was a loving mother, a cherished grandmother, and a charming friend to all who had the pleasure of knowing her. She is unforgettable, and will be missed forever. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions services will be held at a later date. For updates and additional information please visit www.riverafamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican from May 29 to Jun. 1, 2020.