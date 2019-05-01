Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dolores Jane Parker Rodenz. View Sign Service Information Riverside Funeral Home of Santa Fe 3232 Cerrillos Rd Santa Fe , NM 87507 (505)-395-9150 Send Flowers Obituary

DOLORES JANE PARKER RODENZ Dolores Jane Parker Rodenz passed away peacefully at home on April 22, 2019 due to ALS neurodegenetive disease, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on January 24, 1937 to Relia and Raleigh Bailey in Apache, Oklahoma. As a young girl, she worked in a local drug store while going to school, and played piano for her church's Sunday services. She was raised to be independent, curious, artistic, and helpful to all. After high school she worked at Fort Sill, Lawton, Oklahoma, and later graduated from Oklahoma State University in 1959, where she met her first husband, Robert Parker. Jane and Robert moved to Chicago for graduate school, where they had a son, Jefre, in 1961. She received her Master's degree in Education from DePaul University, and she taught from 1961 to 1971 in the Chicago Public Schools. She was a participant in the original Head Start program for low-income children, initiated in 1965, and taught for a period in the Cabrini Green Housing Project. Her time in the Chicago schools spanned the violent assassinations and protests of the 1960s, during which time she was also active in the anti-Vietnam War protests and the Civil Rights Movement. In 1971 she and Jefre moved to Santa Fe. She taught at B. F. Young Junior High School until it closed, and then at Alameda Junior High school. Her primary goal was always to encourage students to think creatively and independently. In the early 1980s she took a break from teaching and entered the Women in Science program at Los Alamos National Lab, interning at the Lab. She married Gary W Rodenz in 1986, and from 1986 to 1987 she was employed at the Deutsches Elektronen-Synchrotron - the physics lab associated with the University of Hamburg, Hamburg, Germany. After returning from Germany she opened and operated the Sewing Basket, a fabric and quilting store in Los Alamos, where she was sole owner until she closed the business after several years. She returned to teaching at Alameda Junior High, where she taught until retiring in the late 1990s. After retirement she worked as a librarian at the LaFarge Branch of the Santa Fe Public Library, until coming down with cancer, which she ultimately defeated. Since then she was involved with quilting - making beautiful quilts and many friends in the fabric arts community of Santa Fe, until she was weakened by ALS. She was a wonderful example of a true Renaissance person: smart, creative, independent, witty and kind, not to mention an excellent cook and pianist. She had a knack for leading people to discover their own inner strength, and for pushing them to their greatest potential. She kept her sense of humor and wit until the very end, when she could no longer speak. She is survived by her husband of 36 years Gary Rodenz, son Jefre Parker of Chicago, IL, brother David Bailey of Elgin, OK, step daughters Gretchen and husband James Feucht of Spring Branch, TX, Sonja Rodenz and partner Quentin Saulter of Albuquerque, NM, Marcia Allen of Rio Rancho, NM, Nadine and husband Tony Tucker of Rio Rancho, NM, grandchildren Rob Tapia, Emily Allen, Matthew Tucker, Randy Jueng, Marcus Tucker, Kimberly Feucht, Caroline Feucht, great grandchildren Logan and Noah Tucker. Preceding her in death are her mother and father, and grandchildren Yvonne and Alana Hensley of Louisiana, and Michael Tucker of Rio Rancho NM. A gathering of friends and family in her memory will be held at Riverside Funeral Home (3232 Cerrillos Road, Santa Fe, NM) on May 10, 2019 from 3pm to 5pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to the New Mexico Dachshund Rescue are welcomed.

