1/1
Dolores ("Lolita") Lan
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dolores's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DOLORES ("LOLITA") LAN

Dolores ("Lolita") Lan taught us a masterclass in courage, grace, and dignity. She did so not only in the face of her declining health, but throughout her life. She passed away surrounded by her loved ones and in comfort in her home on October 14, 2020. Lolita was born in Tampico, Mexico, raised a family in Mexico City, and then moved to the US in 1976 to wed Bill Ackerman, to whom she remained happily married for over 44 years until her death.
In 1981, renowned for her sharp business acumen and keen negotiating skills, Lolita became one of the earliest female CEOs in Silicon Valley. In 2000, Lolita and Bill retired to Santa Fe. She filled her life here with simple pleasures like decorating the home she loved, arranging flowers, and indulging in delicious home-cooked meals. But she would tell you that her greatest joy was her relationships. Lolita cherished her family, life-long friends, new friends, and the young women she mentored. If Lolita loved you, there was never the slightest doubt because she would give you that love unconditionally with all of her heart. This exceptional woman will never be forgotten, especially by her husband, children, and grandchildren.
Please consider a donation to the Cancer Foundation for New Mexico in the memory of Dolores Lan.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican from Oct. 27 to Oct. 30, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Santa Fe New Mexican

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved