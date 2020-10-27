DOLORES ("LOLITA") LAN



Dolores ("Lolita") Lan taught us a masterclass in courage, grace, and dignity. She did so not only in the face of her declining health, but throughout her life. She passed away surrounded by her loved ones and in comfort in her home on October 14, 2020. Lolita was born in Tampico, Mexico, raised a family in Mexico City, and then moved to the US in 1976 to wed Bill Ackerman, to whom she remained happily married for over 44 years until her death.

In 1981, renowned for her sharp business acumen and keen negotiating skills, Lolita became one of the earliest female CEOs in Silicon Valley. In 2000, Lolita and Bill retired to Santa Fe. She filled her life here with simple pleasures like decorating the home she loved, arranging flowers, and indulging in delicious home-cooked meals. But she would tell you that her greatest joy was her relationships. Lolita cherished her family, life-long friends, new friends, and the young women she mentored. If Lolita loved you, there was never the slightest doubt because she would give you that love unconditionally with all of her heart. This exceptional woman will never be forgotten, especially by her husband, children, and grandchildren.

Please consider a donation to the Cancer Foundation for New Mexico in the memory of Dolores Lan.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store