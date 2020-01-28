DOLORES NILES Dolores Niles, 89, of Cheyenne, WY passed away on Thursday, January 23, 2020. Dolores was born October 30, 1930. She was a secretary/bookkeeper for the state of New Mexico in her early years and a homemaker later. She was a devoted wife and mother and loved her family beyond measure. She was a woman of deep faith and practiced it consistently. Her other passions included tennis, reading, crafting, and socializing. Dolores loved to be with others and had a ready smile for anyone and everyone. She was always up for anything, loved to dance and possessed a love for life in general. She was preceded in death by her husband, John; and two sons, John Jr. and Christopher. Dolores leaves behind her son, John (Kathy); and daughter, Linda (Johnny); as well as four grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren to treasure her memory. Rosary will be recited Friday, February 7, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. with Mass being celebrated at 10:00 a.m. both at St. Francis Cathedral, 131 Cathedral Pl., Santa Fe, NM. Interment will follow at 12:45 p.m. at Santa Fe National Cemetery. Please visit our online guestbook for Dolores at www.FrenchFunerals.com FRENCH - Wyoming 7121 Wyoming Blvd. NE (505) 823-9400
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Feb. 2, 2020