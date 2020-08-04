1/1
Dolores Patricia Lemon
DOLORES PATRICIA LEMON Dolores Patricia Lemon, age 78, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Sunday, July 26, 2020. She was born March 1, 1942 to Patrick and Marcia Byres in Santa Fe, New Mexico. She was raised in Santa Fe with her three surviving brothers; Tommy Byres, Donald Byres, and Patrick Byres. Her maternal grandparents were Filberto and Maria Carrillo (Baca), and her paternal grandparents were Larney and Hazel Casey (Sines). Dolores attended Loretto Academy for 12 years graduating in 1960. She spent her retired years in Denver expressing her artistic talent through her beautiful paintings and gorgeous garden. Dolores also had a deep interest in genealogy. She dedicated countless hours researching her family's history and origin. Dolores is survived by three daughters; Catherine Lemon, Marsha Halax (Billy), and Victoria Lammers (Michael); five grandchildren, Ashley Smith, Michael Halax, Cole Halax, Jamie Smith, and Zo‰ Halax; two great-grandchildren, Morgan Estes and Jacob Moss. Services will be held August 6, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church, 6673 W Chatfield Ave, Littleton, CO.

Published in Santa Fe New Mexican from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2020.
