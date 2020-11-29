DOLORES "DOLLY" ROYBAL
Dolores "Dolly" Roybal, age 77, loving wife, aunt, cousin, and friend, passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday, November 15, 2020, shortly after being diagnosed with liver cancer.
Dolly is preceded in death by her father, Ernesto Fresquez; parents, Ricardo and Sabinita Ortega of Chimayo; her baby brother, Ernie Fresquez; sister, Bertha Sandoval of Santa Fe and her aunt Marie Dunlap of Colorado.
Dolly is survived by her husband of 55 years, Leroy Roybal; sister Angela Minor of Oregon; 3 nephews, Nathaniel, Patrick, and Nicholas Ortega; Linda Sandoval and Lisa Benavidez of Santa Fe; Aunt Celine Whittington of Colorado, Uncle Gilbert Medina of Chimayo, and many loving cousins and friends.
Dolly was raised in Chimayo and graduated for Santa Cruz High School. She was employed by Frontier Airlines after receiving her certificate from Weaver Airlines in March of 1965. She retired from Los Alamos National Laboratory as a travel coordinator.
Services are pending due to Covid-19. In lieu of flowers, the family requests payment of a Catholic Mass and prayers for Dolly.
Please visit the online guest register for Dolly at Riverside Funerals.com