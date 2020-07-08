DOLLY TAPIA 1944 - 2020 Dolores "Dolly" Tapia, 75, peacefully went to Heaven on June 7, 2020 at her home in Las Vegas, NV. Dolly was born in San Francisco, CA on September 6, 1944, her parents moved to New Mexico in 1946. Dolly graduated from Santa Fe High in 1962 and later attended Highlands University. She was a valued and respected employee of the State of New Mexico for more than 20 years. Working for the Attorney General and the State Treasurer, James Lewis. Dolly's role as beloved mother and grandmother were her pride and joy. Being a wonderful mother and grandmother gave her feelings of peace and accomplishment. Her life revolved around her family. After retiring in 2001, Dolly moved to Las Vegas, NV to be closer to her children and grandchildren, becoming an integral and indispensable loving part of their lives. Small things in life brought her joy, such as watching the latest movies and helping wherever possible with her children and grandchildren. Her love was unconditional. She is preceded in death by parents Joe M. and Annie L. Tapia; sister Rose Marie Harris; nephew John P. Tapia; and grandson Travis Robert Sierra. Dolly is survived by her son David R. Sierra, Jr. and wife Lisa and daughter Aurora Sierra; her living grandchildren Cody, Casey, Trystan Sierra, and Ashton Warren; sisters Olivia Tapia Chavez and husband Robert; and JoAnn Tapia; brothers Joseph M. Tapia, Jr. and wife Diana; and Anthony Tapia and partner Judy; and several nieces and nephews. Dolly's love lives on and she is dearly missed by everyone. Memorial services are pending.



