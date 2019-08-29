Santa Fe New Mexican

Dominic Michael Gonzales

DOMINIC MICHAEL GONZALES FEBRUARY 24, 1998 - AUGUST 27, 2019 Dominic Gonzales, 21, a lifelong resident of Santa Fe was called home August 27, 2019. The son of Jerry Gonzales and Linda Lopez-Gutierrez. Dominic is survived by his loving parents; sister, Iysha Leah Gonzales; nephew, Kyrie Eli Gonzales, stepmother, Sonya Quintana; stepfather, John Gutierrez; grandparents, Shirley Lopez, Rita Garcia, and Jerry Gonzales, Sr. Memorial Services will be held on Friday, August 30, 2019, at 1:00 pm at Hope UC Santa Fe, located at 6700 Cerrillos Rd. "Celebrating 50 years" Berardinelli Family Funeral Service 1399 Luisa Street Santa Fe, NM 87505 (505) 984-8600 Please sign our guestbook for the family at: berardinellifuneralhome.com
