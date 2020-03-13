DOMINIC-RAY JOSHUA MEDRANO Dominic-Ray Joshua Medrano, 30, passed away on March 11, 2020. He was born on January 19, 1990 in Roswell, New Mexico to Monica Medrano. He is preceded in death by his great grandparents, Charlie (Maxine) Wasson and Manuel (Frances) Medrano and brother, Stephen Joseph. He is survived by his son, Damian-Lou Ray Medrano; mom, Monica Medrano; dad, Tony Valdez; nana and papa; Louie and Barbara Medrano; brothers, Gabriel Valdez, Elyjah Reed; aunt and uncle, Melissa and Paul Naumann; cousins, Derek and Ryan; Tony and Lupe Valdez family; girlfriend, Christine Quintana; son, Aedynn; father, Eddie Mendoza; sisters, Ashley, Breyanna, and Brisa; nephew, Cruz Garcia; nieces, Abcdy, Aspin, and Aubry. Dominic was a graduate of Capital High School; he loved sports, football, basketball, and any other sport he could try. He worked for PMS for six years. Dominic loved taking care of his son daily. Dominic lit up a room with his smile and presence. Special thank you to the Archuleta family. Honorary Pallbearers; Gabriel Valdez, Derek Naumann, Ryan Naumann, Elyjah Reed, Aedynn Quintana, Cruz Garcia, Antonio Archuleta, Paul Naumann, Enrique Moreno, and Sammy Alvarado. A Rosary will be recited on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Rivera Kiva Chapel of Light located at 417 E Rodeo Road, Santa Fe, NM followed by Memorial Service at 2:00 p.m. Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032 riverafamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Mar. 15, 2020