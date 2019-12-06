DOMINIC URANGA Dominic Uranga, 35, went home to be with our Lord on December 4, 2019. He is preceded in death by his grandmother; Aurora Riggs, grandfather; James Riggs, uncle; John Uranga, aunt; Irene Uranga and cousin; Heather Ortiz. He is survived by his grandmother; Trini Uranga, father; Bernie Uranga, mother; Julie Rico, sisters; Natasha Uranga and Juliet Rico, brother; Joe Uranga (Michelle), loving partner; Jessica Padilla, children; Leticia Uranga, Mariah Brito, Antonio Brito and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A Rosary will be recited on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. at Rivera Kiva Chapel of Light located at 417 E Rodeo Road, Santa Fe, NM. Mass will be held on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Santa Maria de La Paz in Santa Fe, NM with Interment to follow at Rosario Cemetery. Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032 riverafamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Dec. 8, 2019