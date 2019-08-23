DON DAWSON Don C. Dawson was welcomed to his final resting place on August 15, 2019. He is preceded by his parents Bill, and Dusty Dawson, and his brother Greg. He was born on February 2nd 1950 in Philadelphia PA. Don was twelve years old when his family moved to Santa Fe NM. He attended St. Frances and St. Michaels. Where he enjoyed being on the field and on the court displaying his athletic skills. After high school, Don was deployed to Vietnam where he served our country Honorably. Soon thereafter, he married Terri Martinez (Daughter of Joe and Flora Martinez). When his military obligation was complete, he returned home to Santa Fe, and worked along side his family's business at the Green Onion. The Green Onion was established by his parents, Bill and Dusty Dawson. The Green Onion remained a steadfast institution in the city known for its green beer served on St. Patrick's day. His love for family and friends was undying. Don was always known to be a kind of heart and genuine in spirt. His most lasting impression will be that he was the best Grandfather witnessed, and his undying love for the Norte Dame Football Team. GO IRISH!!!! We love you Dad. He is survived by his children son Brian, (children Alexander, Dillion, and Gianna, with Jan Monroe), son Garrett, son Kelly, and daughter Jessica (children Cody, and Ronnie, Spouse Ron Ruybal). Sister Sandy, niece Rebecca, and nephew Ronan. His services will be held at Berardinelli Wednesday 28th of August. Public visitation begins at 11 am service at 12 pm (noon). Internment at the National Cemetery at 1:30 pm. Immediately following the service a reception will be held at the Elks Lodge 1615 Old Pecos Trail, Santa Fe NM 87505. Berardinelli Family Funeral Service 1399 Luisa Street Santa Fe, NM 87505 (505) 984-8600 Please sign our guestbook for the family at: www.berardinellifuneralhome.com
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Aug. 25, 2019