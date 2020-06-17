DON L. KING Don L. King, a loving husband, father, grandfather, and dedicated member of the community, peacefully passed away at his home in Stanley, New Mexico on June 13, 2020 at the age of 89. Don was born to the late William S. and Mollie S. (Schooler) King in Albuquerque, New Mexico on July 31, 1930. He graduated from Stanley High School in 1949 and along with his two brothers, Sam and Bruce, began a farming and ranching legacy, building upon the W.S. King and Sons Ranch, which later became King Brothers Ranch. In 1951, Don married his sweetheart from Texas, Dorothy Wallace Miller, in Estancia, New Mexico and they later welcomed their three children, Jerry, Jeana, and Rhonda. Continuing the tradition of community service instilled into him by his parents, Don served six years on the Santa Fe County Commission, two years in the New Mexico House of Representatives, and four years in the New Mexico State Senate. He always prioritized public education and government accountability. Along with his service to the State, he volunteered his time to the Santa Fe and Torrance Counties Home Administration Board, Elk's Lodge, Moriarty Lion's Club, Cattle Growers Association of New Mexico, and the Farm Bureau. He was a lifelong member of the Stanley Union Church, serving over 40 years on its Board as Chairman. His greatest joy was helping his children and grandchildren achieve their goals: political, academic, and athletic. In his later years, he enjoyed traveling the world supporting them in their endeavors with chorus, basketball, volleyball, baseball, and track and field. Don is also preceded in death by his brothers, Sam King, Bruce King and his sister, Leota King Vinion Brooks. Don is survived by his beloved wife of 69 years, Dorothy King; son, Jerry King and wife Jodi; daughters, Jeana King-Beach and husband David and Rhonda S. King; grandchildren, Emily Martin and husband Shawn; Anna King-Sutton, Isaac King, Don Andrew King, Curtis Beach, Alan "AJ" Beach, and Ashley Dawn King Montoya; and great-grandchildren, Wyatt Sutton, Titus Sutton, Jackson King, Westley King, and Archer Martin. A Viewing will be held on Friday, June 19, 2020 at the Stanley Union Church from 12:30 pm to 6:30 p.m. A Graveside Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 3:30 p.m. at the Stanley Cemetery in Stanley, New Mexico. Pastor Tim Falling will officiate. Pallbearers are Don's grandchildren, Emily, Anna, Isaac, Don Andrew, Curtis, Alan, and Ashley. Honorary Pallbearers are great-grandchildren Wyatt, Titus, Jackson, Westley, and Archer. If you choose, donate to a charity of your choice or to the Stanley Union Church at 14 W Kinsell Ave, Stanley, New Mexico 87056.
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.