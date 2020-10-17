DON WINKELMANN

October 8th 2020 "It's been a good run"



Don Winkelmann, cherished and beloved husband of Breege, loving father of Kurt, Margret, Karen, and a wise and respected colleague to many, passed away at home in Santa Fe New Mexico on October 8th, 2020 by his wife's side. He died as he lived, relaxed, accepting, and peaceful.

Donald Lee Winkelmann was born in Culbertson, Nebraska on July 18th, 1931. His first job, at 4, was as a mascot for the local football team. His duty was to march with the cheerleaders which, he noted, gave him a lifelong interest in football and pretty women.

After the Korean War broke out, Don joined the Air Force, training in its Intelligence Service. He holds a Ph.D. in Economics from the University of Minnesota, two degrees from the University of Nebraska and honorary doctorates from Punjab Agricultural University and the Colegio de Postgraduados in Chapingo, Mexico. Don was given a generous offer to pursue an MBA at Harvard Business School but did not accept. Later in life he wrote and lectured at various universities as a Woodrow Wilson fellow.

Don began teaching at Iowa State University as Professor of Economics in 1962. He moved to Mexico in 1966, working with the Ford Foundation to establish a graduate department in agricultural economics at the newly created Colegio de Postgraduados at Chapingo. This was the first program of its type in Mexico; students came to it from all over Latin America.

In 1972, he joined the International Maize and Wheat Improvement Center (CIMMYT). He headed the Center's Economics program as their first economist, where he emphasized the adoption of improved technologies and methods for effective on-farm research. This established CIMMYT'S international status in Mexico and built wider links with Mexico and its institutions.

Don became Director General of CIMMYT from 1985-1994. He attracted a unique cadre of talented people to work for him, partly because he was always open to thought-provoking and wide-ranging discussions with anyone who had the intellect to keep up, while preserving a consistent focus on the important issues. One of his key accomplishments during this time was in developing CIMMYT'S 1988 Strategic plan.

Don has devoted his career to advancing agriculture and its research, bringing together academics to the private and public sector and benefiting developing countries around the world. In recognition of his contributions he was awarded La Condecoracion del la Orden del Aguila Azteca (The Order of the Aztec Eagle) from the President of Mexico. This is the highest distinction given to a foreigner from the Mexican Government. Bill Gates commented that CIMMYT did more to feed the hungry of the world that any other nonprofit and that the expansion of CIMMYT represented a very important and global trend - that newly industrialized countries are becoming leaders in efforts to help less developed countries.

Don's sense of humor was historic. A lover of words, he kept a Webster dictionary in his CIMMYT office and introduced a range of new terms to his associates: Latent synergies (a social disease), Paradigm (part of the U.S. currency) Social capital (as in Texcoco is the social capitol of Mexico) International public goods (things that fell off the back of a truck at the border).

In 1995, Don became Chairman of the Technical Advisory Committee for the Consultative Group on International Agricultural Research (CGIAR) and moved to Santa Fe, New Mexico. The goal of CGIAR was to alleviate poverty and protect the environment in developing countries through improved agricultural technologies. This work was close to Don's heart.

CIGAR was responsible for 16 international centers, including CIMMYT, and for allocation of CGIAR financial resources among the centers. Don travelled during this time to rougher and more remote areas of the world. He travelled the roads less travelled. He recalled joining Nobel Prize winner Norman Borlaug and Jimmy Carter explore whether CIMMYT would be willing to channel Carter's work on maize through Sub-Saharan Africa.

Retiring in 2000, Don became active in Santa Fe public interest organizations, particularly in the Santa Fe Council on International Relations. He also followed immigration issues closely and volunteered with the International Folk Art Market. He enjoyed the Santa Fe Symphony, skiing, running, hiking, travelling, tennis, and wine evenings with endearing close friends.

Don was a Renaissance man of eclectic tastes, with an eye for beauty, whether it was art, nature, or music. As a friend and partner, he endeavored to extend one's horizons and stretch one's intellect. He was a philosopher who would freely share his immense knowledge and experience. His immediate reaction on meeting another person was, "Tell me about yourself." He was a true gentleman with a whimsical sense of humor, and a great listener, with a hearty laugh and a caring, compassionate, and loving heart. He was a man of integrity who dwelt not in regret but in truth. Men wanted to be him: women wanted to be with him.

One of Don's favorite quotes was from Xenophanes, "The gods did not reveal, from the beginning, All things to us, but in the course of time through seeking we may learn and know things better..."

Don was preceded in death by his father Alfred Winkelmann, mother Ella (Bishoff) Winkelmann. He is survived by his loving wife Breege O'Reilly-Winkelmann. He is also survived by his "marvelous" children Kurt Winkelmann (Janine), Margret Smith (Roger), and Karen Winkelmann (Paul Worley), and their mother Nancy Wolfe. Don is also survived by his previous wife Maki Winkelmann. Don leaves a sister, Jean Hardy (Bob), brother Jim Winkelmann (Sara), brother David Winkelmann (Cathy), five beautiful grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews, colleagues, and dear friends throughout the world.

We thank Don's wonderful nurse Kris Knuttle, caretakers Gladys, Barb, Farley, and Kimi for their love and attention to Don during his final months. We thank his doctors; Dr. Katz, Dr. Perea, Dr. Bowden and Dr. Mc Ginnis. Don deeply appreciated his team and felt supported in every way. Thank you from all of us.

No memorial will be held at this time. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the community education and cross-cultural education programs at the Santa Fe Council on International Relations, 413 Grant Avenue D, Santa Fe NM 87501.



My dearest love, as they say in the old country, "Hasta luego."







