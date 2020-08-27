DONA JOHNSTON COST JULY 24, 1930 TO AUGUST 15, 2020 On August 15th our beautiful, extraordinary, and beloved Dona Johnston Cost, just a few weeks past her 90th birthday, went to "The Next Place" as she would say. She had a beautiful day with her son Jamie and Fatima, her long-standing caregiver in her little room on the beach in Akumal, Mexico. She told Jamie she was very happy, and then quietly and quickly slipped away. Dona was born in Dickinson, North Dakota to Barbara and Victor Johnston. From an early age Dona loved to be out on the road with her father Vic, who was a highway engineer. At age 12 she took a joyride with her friend Bev and crashed into Charlie the Butcher's truck. When she finally got up the nerve to tell her father the bad news all he said was, "Where did you learn how to drive?" Dona answered --"From watching you!" Dona graduated from Minot Teacher's College and went out to the newly burgeoning Las Vegas, Nevada for her first teaching job. There she met Jim Cost, a pilot stationed at Nellis Air Force Base, and they were married twice, once in Clovis, New Mexico, and again in Minot, North Dakota. Jim was her husband for 25 years and her pal for 60 years. Dona and Jim raised their four children in Germany; Champaign, Illinois; Dearborn, Michigan; West Lafayette, Indiana; Grenoble, France and finally in Santa Fe. In each place Dona's superb creative talents - cooking, drawing and painting, theatre and party giving, were sought after. She starred and directed community theatre, commandeering her children to help make costumes, run the theater lights, and play percussion when needed for effect. Her parties were wild and fabulous, and always had a few witty practical jokes. Dona's life in Santa Fe was full of friends and great get-togethers; Ze Bullring, Victor's, Club West, Bert's Burger Bowl, garage sales and flea markets, and walking the cadre of dogs in the local arroyos. Dona loved dogs and dogs loved Dona. She had many throughout her life. Her daughter Heidi got a puppy from one of Dona's dog's litters. Thence came Dona's famous saying -- "My Dog's Daughter is my Daughter's Dog." Over time, Dona's memory began to fade. Her last six years were spent on Half Moon Bay in Akumal, where she could look at the waves roll in and watch the quiet world go by. Dona's life was like a Christmas tree full of fabulous lights. In the prime of her life, her tree, like her personality, had more lights than most. Over time, some of her lights began going out slowly one by one, and there were fewer and fewer, yet they all shone so brightly. Up until her last breath she still had that wonderful, knowing twinkle in her eyes. In the end, as always, she was a North Dakota girl through and through, pretty tough and no nonsense. She never complained. She just got stuff done. She was a mother to the motherless, a friend to the homeless, always up for a drive down the side roads of life, with whomever cared to join her. She was Wild, Witty, a Hoot, a Treasure, Stubborn, Serendipitous, and Compassionate. As she often said (once after slapping a round of brie cheese on the dashboard of the family car, so it could get nice and runny in the sun), "We are off on the Greatest Adventure of our lives!" and that is how she lived her life, as a Great Adventure. Holly, Heidi, Jamie, Amy, and Jim wish to thank all who touched Dona's life and those whose lives she touched so deeply. In addition, we extend our profound gratitude to Fatima Huerta, Ana Pineda, and Sylvia Pineda, her angels, who cared for her with respect, love, and plenty of patience and humor. Dona is survived by her former husband Jim Cost; her children, Holly, Heidi, Jamie and Amy; her grandchildren, Sam Blake, Max Blake, Madeleine Prado, Angela Gutierrez, Mario Gutierrez, Eden Cost, and Nash Cost; and her adoring sons-in-law and grandson-in-law, Jose Gutierrez, Mark Reynolds, and Javier de Juan Prado. We are hoping to have a memorial gathering for Dona in the spring. In the meanwhile, we are collecting stories and remembrances of her. They may be sent to heidicost@gmail.com. Memorial donations may be made to The Santa Fe Animal Shelter.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store