DONA MILLER ADAMS Dona Miller Adams, 62 resident of Santa Fe, NM, passed away on January 2, 2020. She was born on December 27, 1957 in Chicago, IL to Jackie & Bill Chigaros. She married William "Bill" Adams, Jr. on April 25, 2004 in Santa Fe, NM. She is preceded in death by; "OUR BEAUTIFUL BOY" David Miller, sister Gail Chigaros, father & stepmother, Bill & Helen Chigaros. She is survived by: her husband, William "Bill" Adams, Jr, mother & stepfather, Jackie & Dick Turnbull, sister, Kathleen (Scott) Axe, many nieces & nephews & countless friends. Dona was an amazing mother, wife, friend & business woman ~ rising in the ranks of the burgeoning Telecom Industry, retiring as Vice President of Human Resources of a Fortune 500 Company. After retirement she shared her time and skills with the AWESOME Foundation. She was a force of nature and will be dearly missed by all who had the privilege to know her. MEMORIAL CONTRIBUTIONS: adaptivesportsprogram.org (New Mexico) CELEBRATION OF LIFE will be held on Wednesday Jan. 8, 2020 @ 1:00pm at Rancho Gallina Inn located at 31 Bonanza Creek Rd, Santa Fe, NM 87508. Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032 riverafamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Jan. 7, 2020
