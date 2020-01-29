DONALD DAVID MONTOYA 20 Year Anniversary for Donald David Montoya February 4, 2020 It is so difficult to see that 20 years have passed and there isn't a day that passes by that we don't think about you and miss you. We know that you continue to watch over us and guide us. We strive to make you proud of us and hopefully be what you would want for us. You were a hard act to follow. We thank God that you were in our lives, although not long enough. We will love you and miss you forever. Love forever, Betty, Elicia, Nina, Kurt, Mateo, and Sienna 20 year mass on February 4 at 5:15 at the Basilica Cathedral of St. Francis.
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Feb. 3, 2020