Santa Fe New Mexican

Donald James

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald James.
Service Information
The Rivera Family of Santa Fe Funeral Options
417 E. Rodeo Road
Santa Fe, NM
87505
(505)-989-7032
Obituary
Send Flowers

DONALD JAMES JULY 9, 1948 TO MAY 6, 2019 Donald James, 70, passed away on May 6, 2019 after a 5 year illness. He is survived by his wife; Joanne, sons; Martin and Jerry, daughter-in-law; Mary, granddaughters; Jessie and Jordyn, brothers-in-law; Robert and David (Angela) Apodaca, sister-in-law; Yvonne Apodaca, many nieces and nephews and other family and friends. A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, June 7, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Kiva Chapel of Light located at 417 E Rodeo Road, Santa Fe, NM 87505 Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032 riverafamilyfuneralhome.com

logo
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on May 26, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.