DONALD JAMES JULY 9, 1948 TO MAY 6, 2019 Donald James, 70, passed away on May 6, 2019 after a 5 year illness. He is survived by his wife; Joanne, sons; Martin and Jerry, daughter-in-law; Mary, granddaughters; Jessie and Jordyn, brothers-in-law; Robert and David (Angela) Apodaca, sister-in-law; Yvonne Apodaca, many nieces and nephews and other family and friends. A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, June 7, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Kiva Chapel of Light located at 417 E Rodeo Road, Santa Fe, NM 87505 Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032 riverafamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on May 26, 2019