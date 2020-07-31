1/1
Donald Purnell Winfield
DONALD PURNELL WINFIELD Donald Purnell Winfield was born in Alamogordo, New Mexico on March 5, 1953. He was called from heaven by our Great Creator on April 23, 2020. His parents Joseph Parker Winfield and Mary Elizabeth Winfield were waiting for him in heaven. Donald is survived by; Elizabeth Ann Peterson, William Christopher Winfield, Maria Inez Winfield, and Joseph Vicente Winfield; his cherished daughter, Rosario Roybal; and dearly loved grandson, Cruz Bencomo Roybal. He is an Angel in the eyes of his daughter. He was a caring, loving grandfather to his grandson; they spent an abundance of time together when his grandson was a child. As a devoted Dad he guided his daughter through life. We, and many people will miss his jaunty hat, purposeful stride, his thunderously infectious laughter, and ready smile. Love you, Dad.

Published in Santa Fe New Mexican from Jul. 31 to Aug. 1, 2020.
