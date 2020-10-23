DONALD SCOTT LAURITSEN



Donald Scott Lauritsen, one of Santa Fe's finest and most appreciated Coach and Educator of the Santa Fe Public Schools. Mr. Donald Lauritsen passed away Wednesday the 14th of October at Casa Rael where he resided for his last four to five years. Don was born February 5, 1949 in Arlington, Washington to Agnes Smith Lauritsen and Marvin Lauritsen.

Coach Lauritsen started his teaching and coaching career at BF Young Junior High in 1972 where he was a great science teacher and coach. He moved on to teach at Alameda, De Vargas, and Santa Fe High School. Around 1980, he started teaching chemistry and coaching baseball at Santa Fe High School. Big Don loved sports, he coached football, wrestling, baseball, and basketball. He helped Lenny Roybal with basketball. Don went on to help at basketball camps at Notre Dame, UCLA, Prescott Arizona, and BYU where he got to meet and talk to some of the greatest college coaches. He retired after 30 years of great service to the students and athletics of the Santa Fe area.

Donald was preceded in death by his wonderful father, Marvin. He is survived by his, mother Agnes Lauritsen, age 102, of Albuquerque, New Mexico and one sister, Jan Lauritsen Blais (Ron) from Cumberland, Rhode Island.

Don had many wonderful friends that will greatly miss him. We would like to thank all the staff from Casa Rael, Pacifica, and Santa Fe Dialysis Center for their years of service. God Bless You.

As per Don's final wishes, he will be having a private service due to the COVID-19.







