DONALD WILBUR MILLER His smile lit up the room, his laugh made you laugh. He loved the law, baseball and golf, but his family was his strength. He was an outstanding high school and college athlete who became his children's baseball and soccer coach. He was a calm, positive and enthusiastic leader with every young athlete who learned from him, and his sons and stepdaughter loved playing for him. He and his childhood best friends played in the Little League World Series as boys, and he was always proud of this achievement. He was an incredible Husband, stellar Dad, wonderful Grandpa and 'Baboo'. He was also a true friend to many who stood by him as he battled Parkinson's disease. He was a natural in his role of the steady, level-headed Dad to his kids and their friends, but his own close friends knew that his 'buttoned-down' outward appearance concealed a man who once traveled across Europe with a guitar and loved his poker nights with the boys. World travel was his dream and he and Cindi enjoyed trips to Great Britain, Ireland, Italy, and Paris. Don enjoyed working on political campaigns, hosting Christmas parties, and reading his beloved history books in his library. At one time he considered running for state office, but he came to his senses. Don made a difference in hundreds of lives during his years in private law practice in Santa Fe and in Children's Court in Albuquerque. His many friends and colleagues from court often visited him in his retirement, which he very much appreciated and enjoyed. He is survived by Cindi, his wife of 40 years; his son Jeff and wife Christiane, his son Matt and partner Florencia, his stepdaughter April and husband Norm; and grandchildren Nina, Aaron, and Addison. In lieu of remembrances please hug your loved ones. The joy he brought to our lives will be deeply cherished. A service for Don will be held at 3 pm on November 8th at Beehive Assisted Living, 180 Sheriff's Posse Road in Bernalillo.

Published in Santa Fe New Mexican from Nov. 3 to Nov. 7, 2019

