DONNA AMY SHULTZ Donna Amy Shultz passed away on the evening of Wednesday April 3, 2019 surrounded by her loving family in the comfort of her favorite place- the Shultz ranch in Channing, Texas. Services will be held Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the Shultz Ranch, Channing, Texas. Arrangements ~ Horizon Funeral Home, Dalhart, Texas. Donna was born in Greely, Colorado on September 23, 1959. Eventually her family moved to the Texas Panhandle where she met Zachary. Shortly after meeting, they were married and began their lives together in Amarillo, Texas. A dedicated mother, Donna raised her three children while attending nursing school in Santa Fe. After working in the New Mexico State Prison and at Christus St. Vincent Hospital, Donna decided to switch to serving the population she loved most- children. Donna's caring and genuine manner set her apart throughout her career as a Registered Nurse and made her a particular favorite at Capshaw Middle School, Atalaya Elementary School and Carlos Gilbert Elementary school where she cared for many children and is remembered with love and gratitude. Her hard-working and non-judgmental character inspired her family and all those who knew her. She is remembered as a kind and courageous woman, a caring and dedicated wife and a fiercely loving mother. Donna's memory will live on in all whose lives and hearts she touched. Donna is survived by her loving husband Zachary Shultz and her three devoted children Joshua, Jordan and Aaron.
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Apr. 12, 2019