DONNA MARIE MONTOYA Donna Marie Montoya, 92, of Santa Fe, NM, went peacefully to be with our Lord on Friday, February 28,2020. She was born on September 22, 1927, in La Joya, NM. She is predeceased by her beloved husband of 68 years, Jose (Pat) Montoya Jr. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, March 6th at 11:00 a.m. at St. Anne's Parish with reception to follow at the VFW. Burial will take place Tuesday, March 10th at 10:30 a.m. at Santa Fe National Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to the caring professionals of: Riverside Funeral Home of Santa Fe 3232 Cerrillos Road (505) 395-9150
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Mar. 6, 2020