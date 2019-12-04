Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dora Baros. View Sign Service Information The Rivera Family of Santa Fe Funeral Options 417 E. Rodeo Road Santa Fe , NM 87505 (505)-989-7032 Send Flowers Obituary

DORA BAROS Dora Baros, beloved wife of Gus Baros, devoted mother to Ben and his wife Yvonne, and Tim Baros, loving, caring and proud grandmother to Benjamin, Rayes, Rayna and Gabriella Baros, and sister to Virginia Garrison (Henry) and Nena Pena (Ray), Martin Montoya and Robert Lucero, went to be with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on December 2nd, 2019. Dora is also survived by brothers and sisters-in-law George and Nancy Baros, Joe and Lori Baros, and Theresa Baros, Margaret Jaramillo and Bernice Baros. She is preceded in death by her parents Josie Montoya and Joe Lucero, her sisters Rumalda Lucero and Gloria Gonzales, her in-laws Augustin and Mary Baros, and her brothers-in-law Peter and Raymond Baros. Dora is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles, including her wedding madrina and padrino Joe and Joann Madrid. Dora, a lifelong resident of Santa Fe, was born on March 3, 1946 and married Gus Baros on September 3rd. 1962. She held various jobs in her lifetime, including at New Mexico Federal Savings & Loan. She also worked at Genzyme Corporation (now known as Lab Corporation), where she retired from in 2012, making many long-lasting friendships there. But her favorite job was being a grandmother to her four grandchildren. Dora's Rosary and Mass of Resurrection will take place on Friday December 6th, 2019 at St. John the Baptist Church, 1301 Osage Ave., Santa Fe, New Mexico starting at 10:00 a.m. with the Rosary followed by the Mass at 11:00 a.m. - presided by Father James Sanchez. Gravesite services will be held at Rivera Family Funeral Home immediately after the Mass (417 Rodeo Road). Reception to follow in the community room at St. John the Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, Dora wanted donations to be sent to ( ). Dora was loved by all who met her. Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032 riverafamilyfuneralhome.com Published in Santa Fe New Mexican from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019

