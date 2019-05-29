DORA (DORELIA) FRANCISQUITA MARTINEZ Dora Francisquita Martinez, 86, born in La Villita (near Alcalde), NM. Beloved mother, grandmother, and friend. Went to be with her Savior, Jesus Christ on May 27, 2019. She is preceded in death by her parents, Eugenio and Lauriana Martinez; brothers, Joe, Adelaido, and Floyd; sister, Gaby Villarael; and father of their children, Lorenzo R. Lucero Sr. She is survived by her sons, Lorenzo Jr. "Johnnie" (Arleen), Manuel, and David; daughter, Cathy Fresquez (Sean); daughter in law, Carolyn Quintana; grandchildren Valerie (Gregorio), Jasmine, JulieChristie (Brian), Reuben, Shanee, Davidluke, and Jordan; great grandchildren, Ivan, Anthony, Audrey, Lia, and Adrian; sister, Olivia Gallegos; and nephews, nieces and many other relatives and friends. Funeral service is at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 31, 2019 at Christian Life Santa Fe, 121 Siringo Rd., Santa Fe, NM 87505, followed by interment at Santa Fe Memorial Gardens Cemetery, 417 E. Rodeo Rd., Santa Fe, NM 87505. Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032 riverafamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on May 30, 2019