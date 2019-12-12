Santa Fe New Mexican

DORA L. BAROS

Guest Book
  • "My sincere condolences to Gus and family. Dora always had..."
    - Gloria Roybal
  • "I am so sorry for the family's loss. I had a blast working..."
    - MARIA Armijo
  • "BEN & YVONNE & KIDS AND YOUR FAMILY MY HEARTS GOES OUT TO..."
  • "Familia Baros, My deepest condolences for your loss. I..."
    - CARLA C DE VACA
  • "Gus and Family, My deepest condolences to you and your..."
    - Terry Lovato
Service Information
The Rivera Family of Santa Fe Funeral Options
417 E. Rodeo Road
Santa Fe, NM
87505
(505)-989-7032
Funeral Mass
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John the Baptist Church
1301 Osage Ave.
Santa Fe, NM
View Map
Rosary
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John the Baptist Church
1301 Osage Ave.
Santa Fe, NM
View Map
Graveside service
Following Services
The Rivera Family of Santa Fe Funeral Options
417 E. Rodeo Road
Santa Fe, NM 87505
View Map
Obituary
DORA L. BAROS Gus, Ben, Tim and the rest of the Baros family would like to thank all the people who attended the services for Dora L. Baros, and who helped the family with the services and the reception, and those who provided food. We would also like to thank Father James Sanchez for a beautiful service, the readers at the service, the employees of CHRISTUS St. Vincent Regional Medical and Cancer Centers, Rivera Family Funeral Home, and all those who have sent the family condolence messages. Dora will forever be in our hearts. Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032 riverafamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Dec. 13, 2019
