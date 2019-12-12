DORA L. BAROS Gus, Ben, Tim and the rest of the Baros family would like to thank all the people who attended the services for Dora L. Baros, and who helped the family with the services and the reception, and those who provided food. We would also like to thank Father James Sanchez for a beautiful service, the readers at the service, the employees of CHRISTUS St. Vincent Regional Medical and Cancer Centers, Rivera Family Funeral Home, and all those who have sent the family condolence messages. Dora will forever be in our hearts. Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032 riverafamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Dec. 13, 2019