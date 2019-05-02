IN LOVING MEMORY DORENE MEDINA-RODRIGUEZ MAY 9, 1970 - JULY 13, 2014 You were my gift from GOD above to raise, nurture and to love. While losing you has caused me pain, my deepest loss is Heavenly gain. Yet in my sadness hope remains because I know we'll meet again, and though my heart has yet to mend the joy you brought me didn't end. I see in you the hearts you've touched, in all the things you loved so much. When GOD took you my precious one, He knew your work on earth was done. However brief forever glad for the spiritual time I've had. Happy Birthday In Heaven Beautiful Angel Love Forever & Always The Medina & Rodriguez Family
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on May 9, 2019