DORIS CLARA PROCHNOW Doris Clara Prochnow passed away peacefully on July 3 at the Kingston Retirement Center in Santa Fe, NM at age 102. A lifelong resident of Ft. Wayne, IN she moved to Santa Fe, NM in 2012 to be with family. Born July 6, 1917 to Walter and Clara Mertz in Corunna, IN she was preceded in death by her husband, Lutheran School Teacher, Adrian Prochnow; her sisters, Norma Hartman and Anna Jamison; and brother, Benjamin Mertz. She is survived by her daughters, Diane (Tom) Anderson of Las Vegas, NV; Jane (Bill Tunmer) of Nelson, New Zealand; and son, David Prochnow (Gail Reitenbach) of Santa Fe, NM; two grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Doris graduated from Manchester College in 1934 and began teaching in a one room school house in Fairfield Township, IN. She and Adrian married Aug 13, 1945 and moved to Ft. Wayne where she taught for two more years. She was a lifelong member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church and served in Altar Guild, quilting and craft groups, Ladies Aid, and the Sunday school program. She was also a gifted artist and devoted many years to her painting. She and Adrian traveled extensively throughout the United States, Europe, and the Holy Land. There will be an interment at a later date at Concordia Cemetery in Ft. Wayne, IN. Due to Covid-19 restrictions we invite you to join us in spirit by offering a prayer of gratitude for Doris' life. The family is thankful to the Kingston staff for the excellent and loving care given to her for the 7 years she lived there. The family requests that any memorials be given to Emmanuel Lutheran Church Elementary School, Ft Wayne, IN.