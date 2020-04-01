DORIS JOYCE KLOP JACKSON Doris Joyce Klop Jackson - mother, grandmother, artist - died peacefully on Thursday, March 26, 2020 in Santa Fe, New Mexico at the age of 92. Doris was born in Kalamazoo, Michigan and moved to New Mexico in 1968. Some of her favorite memories were family reunions in Michigan's Upper Peninsula, painting with Richard Diebenkorn, and being a grandmother. Doris was a talented artist. Her paintings brighten rooms and hearts. She is survived by her three daughters: Kris Ronningen-Fenrich (Gerry); Greta Ronningen, son Sam; and Lisa Ronningen Brown (Mark), sons Kevin and Chris. Memorial gifts may be made to the American Red Cross. Doris will be interned at the First Presbyterian Church in Kalamazoo.
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Apr. 5, 2020