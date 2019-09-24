DORIS ROMANO WADE It is with great sadness, Doris Romano Wade of Espanola N.M. passed away on August 24th 2019. She was one of the most caring people you would meet. Friendly to everyone she came in contact with and brightened the day with her smile and laughter. She was a wonderful loving wife, Mother, Grandmother, daughter, sister, and Aunt. She leaves behind a Husband Anthony Romano, 4 adult children Mitchell, Darren, Emily, and Adam Sanchez and 3 grandchildren James, Ivan, and Brayden. She is also survived by her siblings Anita Deshong, Angela Wade, April Earhart and Eddie A Wade Jr. She is preceded in death by her Parents Eddie A Wade Sr. & Sadie Wade.
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Sept. 27, 2019