DOROTHY ANN CHAVEZ Dorothy Ann Chavez, 72 resident of Santa Fe, NM, passed away on August 7, 2020. She was born on August 13, 1947 in Del Norte, CO to Tony and Irene. Dorothy Ann Chavez has joined her daughters, Eileen and Tanya in heaven on April 7, 2020. She is survived by her husband of 45 years, Celestino and her nin grandchildren, Paul, Nathan, Valerie, Justin and Jacob, great-grandchildren, AJ, Julian, Avery and Ezra and brother, Anthony.