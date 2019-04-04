DOROTHY CHAMBERS TRICKEY Dorothy Chambers Trickey, 92 years, died on April 1, 2019, in Santa Fe, NM. She is survived by her children, Frederick (Birmingham, MI), Richard (Holland, Ohio), Dennis and wife Gaye (Lakewood, CO), Elizabeth and husband Richard (Santa Fe, NM), many grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Services will be held in Boca Raton, FL. Dorothy's family thanks the dedicated workers of Brookdale Assisted Living in Santa Fe, NM.
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Apr. 7, 2019