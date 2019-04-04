Santa Fe New Mexican

Dorothy Chambers Trickey

Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy Chambers Trickey.

DOROTHY CHAMBERS TRICKEY Dorothy Chambers Trickey, 92 years, died on April 1, 2019, in Santa Fe, NM. She is survived by her children, Frederick (Birmingham, MI), Richard (Holland, Ohio), Dennis and wife Gaye (Lakewood, CO), Elizabeth and husband Richard (Santa Fe, NM), many grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Services will be held in Boca Raton, FL. Dorothy's family thanks the dedicated workers of Brookdale Assisted Living in Santa Fe, NM.
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Apr. 7, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.