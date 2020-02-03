DOROTHY DUVALL Dorothy Duvall, resident of Santa Fe for 70 years passed away on January 23rd, peacefully, in her home. Services for Dorothy are at the Santa Fe National Cemetery on Friday, February 7th at 8:30 a.m. Dorothy is predeceased by John L Duvall and survived by her children Karen, Clayton, James, Laura, Jonnie, many grand, great-grand and great-great grandchildren, and a great number of life-long friends. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Santa Fe Animal Shelter or plant something cheery in your garden. Full obituary at: www.RiversideFunerals.com
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Feb. 4, 2020