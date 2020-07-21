1/2
Dorothy Dwyre Grosvenor
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DOROTHY DWYRE GROSVENOR Dorothy Dwyre Grosvenor was born August 24, 1925, in old St. Vincent's Hospital in Santa Fe. . She died July 13, 2020. Dorothy's parents were Mamie Lee Russell Dwyre who died March 29, 1980 and Burton Golding Dwyre who died January 13, 1992. She is survived by two sons, Thomas Burton Grosvenor of West Hollywood, CA, and Charles Gray Grosvenor IV and his wife, Cynthia Hamilton Grosvenor, of Santa Fe, NM; as well as one step-grandson, Matthew Liner, his wife Jeanne, and their son Grey and daughters Vivien and Charlette of Tacoma, WA. Also surviving Dorothy is her sister-in-law Frances Grosvenor Hanners of Santa Fe, NM. Dorothy and her late husband, Charles Gray Grosvenor, Jr., attended Santa Fe Public Schools, graduating from Santa Fe High School together in 1944 at which time Gray entered the U.S. Air Force and Dorothy entered the University of Missouri. Gray later attended the University of New Mexico and pursued a twenty-five year career in civil engineering. Dorothy graduated from the University of Missouri in 1948 with a Bachelor's Degree in Journalism, and later earned a Master's Degree in Public Administration from the University of New Mexico in 1981. Gray and Dorothy married September 9, 1949, at the Church of the Holy Faith in Santa Fe. Gray died May 18, 1975. After a twenty year career as wife, mother, and homemaker, Dorothy went to work in 1969 for the old New Mexico Bureau of Revenue as a Technical Writer and Editor. She held various positions with that agency for twenty-seven years, including Deputy Secretary of Taxation & Revenue, before retiring in 1997 as Deputy Director of Administrative Services. In retirement, Dorothy was active with the Bienvenidos tourist information program, the Aqua Power program at El Gancho, and the Second Wednesday bridge club. She also traveled extensively. Dorothy requested that friends and relatives who wish to donate a memorial in her name contribute to Diabetes or Cancer medical research, the Democratic Party, or the American Civil Liberties Union. "Serving families for over 50 years" Berardinelli Family Funeral Service 1399 Luisa Street Santa Fe, NM 87505 (505) 984-8600 Please sign our guestbook for the family at: www.berardinellifuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican from Jul. 21 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Berardinelli Family Funeral Service
1399 Luisa Street
Santa Fe, NM 87505
(505) 984-8600
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Berardinelli Family Funeral Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
July 22, 2020
I worked with Dorothy at Tax & Rev for many years and always enjoyed her sharp sense of humor and sometimes tart tongue as she always had an apt comment or snide remark. And they were always spot on! She brightened my day on many, many occasions and she will be missed.
Jerry Richardson
Friend
July 22, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Gayke Johnson
July 22, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief, and find comfort from knowing that God draws close to the broken-hearted.
T D
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved