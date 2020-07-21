DOROTHY DWYRE GROSVENOR Dorothy Dwyre Grosvenor was born August 24, 1925, in old St. Vincent's Hospital in Santa Fe. . She died July 13, 2020. Dorothy's parents were Mamie Lee Russell Dwyre who died March 29, 1980 and Burton Golding Dwyre who died January 13, 1992. She is survived by two sons, Thomas Burton Grosvenor of West Hollywood, CA, and Charles Gray Grosvenor IV and his wife, Cynthia Hamilton Grosvenor, of Santa Fe, NM; as well as one step-grandson, Matthew Liner, his wife Jeanne, and their son Grey and daughters Vivien and Charlette of Tacoma, WA. Also surviving Dorothy is her sister-in-law Frances Grosvenor Hanners of Santa Fe, NM. Dorothy and her late husband, Charles Gray Grosvenor, Jr., attended Santa Fe Public Schools, graduating from Santa Fe High School together in 1944 at which time Gray entered the U.S. Air Force and Dorothy entered the University of Missouri. Gray later attended the University of New Mexico and pursued a twenty-five year career in civil engineering. Dorothy graduated from the University of Missouri in 1948 with a Bachelor's Degree in Journalism, and later earned a Master's Degree in Public Administration from the University of New Mexico in 1981. Gray and Dorothy married September 9, 1949, at the Church of the Holy Faith in Santa Fe. Gray died May 18, 1975. After a twenty year career as wife, mother, and homemaker, Dorothy went to work in 1969 for the old New Mexico Bureau of Revenue as a Technical Writer and Editor. She held various positions with that agency for twenty-seven years, including Deputy Secretary of Taxation & Revenue, before retiring in 1997 as Deputy Director of Administrative Services. In retirement, Dorothy was active with the Bienvenidos tourist information program, the Aqua Power program at El Gancho, and the Second Wednesday bridge club. She also traveled extensively. Dorothy requested that friends and relatives who wish to donate a memorial in her name contribute to Diabetes or Cancer medical research, the Democratic Party, or the American Civil Liberties Union. "Serving families for over 50 years" Berardinelli Family Funeral Service 1399 Luisa Street Santa Fe, NM 87505 (505) 984-8600 Please sign our guestbook for the family at: www.berardinellifuneralhome.com