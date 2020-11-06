EARL JOSEPH (JOSE) JARAMILLOIt is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our beloved dad and grandfather, Earl Joseph (Jose) Jaramillo. Our Dad was called home Friday, October 30th, 2020 at the age of 79. He passed away doing one of the things he loved best, walking at Frenchy's Field/Trail in Santa Fe, NM.Dad was preceded in death by his father, Joseph Jaramillo; mother, Drucilla Jaramillo; brothers, Arthur Jaramillo, Joe Jaramillo Jr. and sister Drucilla (Sandoval) Jaramillo.He is survived by his first wife Ruth (Montoya) Jaramillo; their seven children including daughters, Kathleen Jaramillo, Deanna (John) Cappelli, Michelle (Chris) Winters, Tricia (Robert) Maes, Paula (Pat) Jaramillo, Stephanie (John) Jaramillo, and son, Michael (Kimberly) Jaramillo; grandchildren, Jessica, Cody, Britney, Meghan, Ryan, Nicholas, Nathan, Mikayla, Madelyn, Brianna, Jaida and Peyton; great-grandchildren, Adriano, Genevieve and Maxwell. Our Dad is also survived by his former wife, Frances (Jaramillo) Hoover, many nieces and nephews as well as many friends who adored him.Our Dad was born in Algodones, New Mexico on October 16th, 1941. His family briefly moved to Los Angeles, CA, but returned to Los Alamos. He attended Los Alamos High School, where he met and fell in love with our mother, Ruth (Montoya) Jaramillo. He also played basketball, played the trumpet for the High School Band and graduated in 1959. He first worked as an Ironworker at Zia Company for Los Alamos National Laboratory and then later as a Mail Carrier for the U.S. Postal Service.Dad enjoyed the outdoors, especially the mountains, where he enjoyed fishing and camping with his family. He had a great love for travel and was able to enjoy many trips with his family including trips to Spain, Mexico, and the Bahamas. As a family, we have a lot of great memories of taking the camper, piling the seven kids in the back of the camper and hitting the road. We were able to enjoy one last camping trip this past June in the Jemez with him.Dad was a great cook and will be remembered for his red chile and tortillas. He will also be more fondly remembered for always having a jalapeno in his pocket wherever he went, especially when we went out to eat. Dad had a great sense of humor and was quite the jokester. He had a green thumb and a love of gardening. Our lawn was the envy of the neighborhood growing up.Dad was an active member of the Santa Fe Senior Center where he enjoyed spending time with his friends. He also devoted his time volunteering with the Santa Fe Food Bank, Habitat for Humanity, and Al-Anon. Dad was a devout Catholic and his faith and belief in God was one of the things that helped him get through the difficult moments in his life. He was a member of the San Isidro Catholic Church where he never missed Sunday Mass.Our Dad will be greatly missed!Services will be held on Saturday, November 7th beginning at 12 noon for a private viewing, followed by a rosary at 1:00 p.m. and a memorial service at 2 p.m. at Rivera's Mortuary in Santa Fe. He will be laid to rest later, when we are able to have a Christian mass and burial.Rivera Family Funeralsand Cremations417 East Rodeo Rd.Santa Fe, NM 87505Phone: (505) 989-7032