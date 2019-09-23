Santa Fe New Mexican

EDDIE FOWLER

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for EDDIE FOWLER.
Service Information
The Rivera Family of Santa Fe Funeral Options
417 E. Rodeo Road
Santa Fe, NM
87505
(505)-989-7032
Obituary
Send Flowers

EDDIE FOWLER AUGUST 29, 1983 ~ SEPTEMBER 19, 2019 Edward Leo Fowler was born August 29, 1983, along with his beloved twin sister, Andrea. As a child he was always happy, smiling, cheerful, and he loved sports. As a man he was funny, generous, kind, and had the biggest smile. He was the life of the party who never passed up a chance to dress up and act crazy. Most of all, he was a loving son, brother, and uncle. He was preceded in death by his baby boy; grandmothers, Mary and Libby; aunts, Kelly, Kathy, and Margie. He is survived by his Mother, Mary; Father, Eddie; twin sister, Andrea; and nieces, Monique, Jaz, Kayle, and Leila; and beloved ex-girlfriend, Britney; and step-son Julian. He is also survived by many many friends and other family members. A Celebration of Eddie's life will be held on Friday, September 27, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Rivera Family Kiva Chapel of Light located at 417 E Rodeo Road, Santa Fe, NM. Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032 riverafamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Sept. 24, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.