EDDIE FOWLER AUGUST 29, 1983 ~ SEPTEMBER 19, 2019 Edward Leo Fowler was born August 29, 1983, along with his beloved twin sister, Andrea. As a child he was always happy, smiling, cheerful, and he loved sports. As a man he was funny, generous, kind, and had the biggest smile. He was the life of the party who never passed up a chance to dress up and act crazy. Most of all, he was a loving son, brother, and uncle. He was preceded in death by his baby boy; grandmothers, Mary and Libby; aunts, Kelly, Kathy, and Margie. He is survived by his Mother, Mary; Father, Eddie; twin sister, Andrea; and nieces, Monique, Jaz, Kayle, and Leila; and beloved ex-girlfriend, Britney; and step-son Julian. He is also survived by many many friends and other family members. A Celebration of Eddie's life will be held on Friday, September 27, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Rivera Family Kiva Chapel of Light located at 417 E Rodeo Road, Santa Fe, NM. Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032 riverafamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Sept. 24, 2019