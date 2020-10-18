EDDIE RAY SCARAFIOTTI



Eddie Ray Scarafiotti, age 81, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family on Sunday, October 11, 2020. Eddie Ray was born in Little Brilliant, New Mexico on Friday, October 14, 1938 to Clorinda Corazzi and Dominic Scarafiotti Sr. He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Victor Scarafiotti and Domenic Scarafiotti Jr.

Eddie moved to Santa Fe in 1943 with his family where he graduated from Santa Fe High School in 1957. He served in the Army Reserve and told great stories about how he and his brother Vic had endured boot camp together. Known to many as their "Phone Man," Eddie started working in the telephone industry as a lineman for Mountain Bell maintaining aerial phone lines in Northern New Mexico. He left there after 23 years in 1982 to found Southwest Telephone Systems in Santa Fe. Eddie liked to work and loved his customers and the people who worked with him. The company became one of the best places for young people to learn telecommunications or older people to work after retiring from Ma Bell.

He often reminisced in later years about his life and experiences with his many friends in Santa Fe. In 1997 he moved to Durango, Colorado, and opened Rocky Mountain Technologies. He spent the rest of his years there and loved living in the mountains. Eddie enjoyed spending time with his family and elk hunts with his two brothers and friends at the Moreno Ranch. He was a devoted and loving father, brother, and son. His children were all very close to him and will always cherish the many memories and times they shared with him. He will always be remembered as a kind, hard-working, generous, and humble man.

He is survived by his son Tim Scarafiotti, daughter Lori Scarafiotti, daughter Danielle Scarafiotti-Rosado and husband Charlie, son Angelo Scarafiotti; grandchildren Justin Hudder and wife Ashton, Chase Hudder and wife Blayke with great-granddaughter Chayne on the way, Morgan Scarafiotti and Charley Dominique Scarafiotti-Rosado; his beloved Bulldog Winston. In addition he is survived by numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews who love him dearly. A memorial celebration will be held in Santa Fe in the spring.







