EDGAR FOSTER DANIELS IN MEMORY OF A DEAR FRIEND AND CHAMPION OF MUSIC The Santa Fe Chamber Music Festival mourns the loss of our dear friend and longtime Trustee, Edgar Foster Daniels who passed away on July 31. Edgar began sponsoring the Festival's popular Music at Noon concerts in 2006 with the hope that they would garner a diverse audience, attracting those who work downtown as well as those who already appreciated chamber music. Thanks to his generous support, the series expanded from six to ten concerts in 2010. He served on the Board of Trustees from 2007 through 2019 and received the Festival's Gifford Phillips Award in 2009. He also received the 2015 New Mexico Governor's Award for Excellence in the Arts. In addition to chamber music, Edgar had an intensive love of vocal music for which he gave now legendary support to American and international opera companies through the Edgar Foster Daniels Foundation. He served on the boards of the Santa Fe, Metropolitan, San Francisco, and Los Angeles operas and was a lifetime board member of the Lyric Opera of Chicago. We will miss his deep love, knowledge, and support of great music as well as his wit and gracious hosting of many memorable gatherings. Edgar was a true force in the culture and vitality of Santa Fe, and we are honored to have been part of his extraordinary life. Michael Everett, President Marc Neikrug, Artistic Director Steven Ovitsky, Executive Director



