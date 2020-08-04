1/1
EDGAR FOSTER DANIELS
EDGAR FOSTER DANIELS It is with great sadness that the Santa Fe Opera mourns the passing of Honorary Board member Edgar Foster Daniels on Friday, July 31. A true renaissance man, Mr. Daniels was an admired philanthropist and passionate supporter of the arts, especially opera. Having performed Frosch's spoken soliloquy in Santa Fe Opera's 1982 production of Die Fledermaus, he was an accomplished actor who appeared on Broadway and on television. His Santa Fe home was filled with art, books, and memorabilia from his rich life. A friend of Santa Fe Opera founder John Crosby since young adulthood, he served faithfully as a member of the Board and its President. Mr. Daniels underwrote a string of productions in Santa Fe including Ariadne auf Naxos in 1999, and two years later, L'amour de loin. His name is recognized at the Metropolitan Opera, the Dallas Opera, San Francisco Opera, Lyric Opera of Chicago, as well as the Salzburg and Bayreuth festivals for the productions he supported. The Santa Fe Opera extends its deepest and most profound sympathies to all who knew and cared for him. Mr. Daniels' wit, intelligence, curiosity, and belief in the power of music are his legacy, which will not be forgotten. Susan F. Morris, Chairman Susan G. Marineau, President David Henry Jacobs, President-Elect Robert K. Meya, General Director

Published in Santa Fe New Mexican from Aug. 4 to Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
