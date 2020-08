Or Copy this URL to Share

IN MEMORIAM OF EDGAR FOSTER DANIELS The Board and Staff of the Lensic Performing Arts Center are deeply saddened by the passing of Edgar Foster Daniels. Edgar was a longtime supporter of The Lensic, sponsor of our Met: Live in HD opera series, and a dear friend. We extend our deepest sympathies to all who knew him.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store