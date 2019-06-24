EDWARD A. LEWIS Former Santa Fe Resident, currently was residing in San Diego, CA, passed away Saturday, June 15, 2019 in San Diego. Born October 15, 1946 in Geneva, Illinois the son of Mardell and George Lewis. He received his BS from Southern Illinois University and his MS from University of Illinois at Chicago. He served as an Educator for Chicago Public Schools over 34 years in Regional Technology Support, where among many duties he was the CPS liaison with the University of Chicago, and chairman of an Educational Technology Conference at Navy Pier attended by 100s of teachers and principals. Retired to Santa Fe where he was an active volunteer with SAR, MAIC, and the Newcomers Club and he co-managed merchandise booths for SWAIA. He Loved to travel, play golf, root for the Cubs baseball team and be with friends. He is survived by wife of 46 years, Diane and son Michael. A Celebration of his life will be held Friday, June 28, 2019 from 12:00 noon to 3:00 pm at the Rivera Kiva Chapel, 417 E Rodeo Rd, Santa Fe. Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032 riverafamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on June 25, 2019