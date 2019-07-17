Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for EDWARD HERMAN FORGOTSON. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

EDWARD HERMAN FORGOTSON 1934-2019 Edward passed away on the Fourth of July after a long illness. Born in Albuquerque, he grew up in Shreveport, LA, with his oil wildcatter father, concert pianist mother, and half-brother James, Jr. He received a B.A. from the University of Texas, and went on to earn an M.D. with honors from Washington University in St. Louis. Rather than pursue a life in medicine, he returned to the U. Of Texas for a J.D. with honors . In 1992 he retired to Santa Fe, where he married Ann Yerrick Montouri and together they opened the Casa Ana Silver Gallery. He was a member of the American Bar Association, US Supreme Court Bar, State Bars of Texas, California, and D.C. Also Phi Beta Kappa, Alpha Omega Alpha (honorary medical society,) and Order of the Coif. He is survived by his wife Ann of Miami Beach, daughter Elizabeth Goldberg (Eric,) son Edward Jr. (Jennifer Craig,) both of Bethesda, MD (from a previous marriage,) stepdaughters Anne Kendall Montouri of Palm Beach, FL, and Elisabeth Montouri of Miami, granddaughter Juliet Goldberg, grandson Jerome Forgotson, and 3 step-grandchildren.

