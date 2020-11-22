1/
EDWARD J. (ED) MEENAN
EDWARD J. MEENAN (ED)

Edward J. Meenan (Ed), 64, of Santa Fe, NM passed away suddenly on November 5th. Formerly of Cherry Hill NJ, Ed was Sales Manager of Harvey's Electronics in Manhattan. He operated his own very successful audio visual design company in NYC and moved his business to Santa Fe in 1998.
Ed had many interests and a vast knowledge of music, art, design, technology, writing, and literature. He loved to travel especially to his ancestral home of Tory Island Ireland.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Richard Meenan. He is survived by his sister, Tricia Meenan (Boynton Beach, FL); brother-in-law, Louis McAfoos; sister-in-law, Bronwyn Gurlie and best friends, Kevin and Cheqa Rodgers.
Ed is missed by many.



Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Nov. 22, 2020.
Guest Book sponsored by The Santa Fe New Mexican

