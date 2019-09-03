EDWARD LOPEZ Edward Lopez born on November 26, 1954 to Elias and Josefita Lopez originally of La Joya passed away on August 23, 2019 in Lakewood, CO. Edward was preceded in death by his parents Elias and Josefita, brothers Jesus and Victor, brothersin- law Phillip Martinez and Isidro Armijo. He is survived by brothers Fidel of Albuquerque and Orlando (Georgia) of La Joya, sisters Annie Armijo of Santa Fe, Mary Martinez of Lakewood, CO, Lupe Prada (Benny) of La Canada, Christine Salazar (Paul) of Eldorado and a special friend/cousin Bobby Abeyta (Mida) of La Joya. Edward is also survived by numerous neices, nephews and cousins. Services will be heldat SI. Anthony's Catholic Church in Pecos on September 6,2019, rosary at 10:00 a.m., mass at 11 :00 a.m. Burial to follow at SI. Anthony's Catholic Cemetary.
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Sept. 4, 2019